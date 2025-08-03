403
4,398 Pedestrian-Related Traffic Accidents In 2024 Claim Lives Of 217 In Jordan
Amman, August 3 (Petra) Jordan recorded 4,398 pedestrian-related traffic accidents in 2024, accounting for 36.8 percent of all accidents involving injuries and resulting in 217 fatalities, according to annual traffic statistics.
The Public Security Directorate's Traffic Department described pedestrian accidents as among the most dangerous types of traffic incidents due to the high human toll. It stressed that preventing such accidents requires joint responsibility from both drivers and pedestrians.
Authorities urged pedestrians to use crosswalks and footbridges properly and to avoid crossing roads at undesignated areas, emphasizing that public awareness is a critical element of road safety.
Drivers were also advised to remain vigilant, especially in residential neighborhoods, near schools, and around traffic signals. The department underscored that attentiveness and adapting to road conditions form the first line of defense in reducing these tragic accidents.
