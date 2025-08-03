Iran's Non-Oil Exports Decline In Early 2025
Data obtained by Trend from the сountry's Customs Administration (ICA) indicates that the country exported 48.8 million tons of non-oil products worth $16.5 billion during this period.
The main exported items included natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, butane, and bitumen. These products were primarily sent to China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Oman.
In the same four-month period, Iran also exported 17.4 million tons of petrochemical products valued at approximately $6.89 billion.
Iran's total non-oil trade turnover reached 61 million tons, worth around $34.2 billion. Compared to the same period last year, this indicates a decline of 10 percent in value and 0.48 percent in volume.
Iran mainly focuses on neighboring countries in its non-oil export strategy.
----
Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment