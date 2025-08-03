Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran's Non-Oil Exports Decline In Early 2025


2025-08-03 07:07:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4.​ Iran's non-oil exports decreased during the first four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2025), showing a 5.51 percent drop in value and a 1.46 percent decline in volume compared to the same period last year (from March 20 to July 21, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the сountry's Customs Administration (ICA) indicates that the country exported 48.8 million tons of non-oil products worth $16.5 billion during this period.

The main exported items included natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, butane, and bitumen. These products were primarily sent to China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Oman.

In the same four-month period, Iran also exported 17.4 million tons of petrochemical products valued at approximately $6.89 billion.

Iran's total non-oil trade turnover reached 61 million tons, worth around $34.2 billion. Compared to the same period last year, this indicates a decline of 10 percent in value and 0.48 percent in volume.

Iran mainly focuses on neighboring countries in its non-oil export strategy.

----

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN03082025000187011040ID1109879429

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search