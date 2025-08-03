Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian UAV Control Center In Kupiansk Sector

2025-08-03 07:07:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service confirmed the strike and released corresponding video footage.

“In the Kharkiv region, Phoenix border guards eliminated an UAV control center along with enemy personnel, neutralized several drone launch sites, and targeted Russian logistics,” the SBGS reported.

As earlier reported, the 13th Khartia Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine released footage showing the destruction of a Russian ground-based robotic system.

Photo: AFU General Staff

