Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian UAV Control Center In Kupiansk Sector
“In the Kharkiv region, Phoenix border guards eliminated an UAV control center along with enemy personnel, neutralized several drone launch sites, and targeted Russian logistics,” the SBGS reported.Read also: Border guards destroy over 6,500 enemy equipment units, 270 ammo depots with drones in first half o
As earlier reported, the 13th Khartia Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine released footage showing the destruction of a Russian ground-based robotic system.
Photo: AFU General Staff
