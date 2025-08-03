Ukraine Joins EU Pilot Project To Enable Cross-Border Exchange Of Medical Data
“One of the key goals of this international project is to enable patients to use e-prescriptions not only in Ukraine, but also across EU member states. Currently, the team at the State Enterprise 'Electronic Health,' in collaboration with Diia specialists, is testing a technical solution for seamless data exchange,” said Maria Karchevych, Deputy Minister of Health for Digital Development.
The project is being implemented as part of the POTENTIAL initiative (Pilots for European Digital Identity Wallet. The project brings together experts from Ukraine's digital health sector and representatives from the Diia platform.
The EU Digital Identity Wallet is envisioned as a universal mobile tool that will enable individuals to securely store and manage their electronic identification data (eID). A key feature under development is the ability to exchange medical information and access medications via electronic prescriptions-both within EU member states and in Ukraine.Read also: Medics no longer to be assigned to non-medical roles in military – Ukrainian Health Ministry clarifies
Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Finland, Italy, Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Ukraine are among the countries participating in the pilot project for cross-border medical data exchange. Notably, Ukraine is the only non-EU country involved, yet it participates on equal terms alongside EU member states.
In total, the initiative includes 19 European countries and brings together over 160 public and private sector partners.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine recently received its first batch of telemedicine equipment through a partnership between the Ministry of Health and C3Medical.
Photo credit: unsplash
