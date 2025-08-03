403
Turkiye Strongly Condemns Ben-Gvir's Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned on Sunday Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place for worship in Islam, accompanied by Jewish settlers and police.
"We condemn in the strongest terms several Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police and with the participation of groups of Israeli settlers," the Turkish ministry said in a statement.
It affirmed that respecting the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem city is not only a regional responsibility, but a collective responsibility of the human conscience.
"These systematic provocations and recent Israeli calls for annexation aim to undermine the two-state solution and prospects for peace."
The ministry reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip, the establishment of a lasting peace based on the two-state solution and ending the Israeli destabilizing practices in Palestinian territories and the whole region. (end)
