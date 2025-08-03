403
Yemeni PLC Chief Praises Cooperation With US In Combatting Terrorism
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Rashad Al-Olaimi praised on Sunday the partnership between Yemen and the United States in the fields of coastguard, counter-terrorism and smuggling.
He also praised Washington's role in supporting the United Nations inspection mechanism and implementing the arms embargo against the Houthi militia, drying up its funding sources, and deterring its threats to security and stability of Yemen.
This came during Al-Olaimi's reception of the Charge d'Affaires of the US Mission to Yemen, Jonathan Peccia, to discuss bilateral relations, coordination in political, economic, and security fields, and the support required for reforms, said the Yemeni News Agency (SABA).
Al-Olaimi reviewed the security and military success in arresting terrorist cells linked to the Houthis and 'affiliated' organizations, intercepting shipments of weapons, military equipment, and narcotics being smuggled to the Houthis to undermine regional and international security, and prolong the Humanitarian crisis in Yemen. (end)
