Coffee, Conversation And Company At Allendale Café

Coffee, Conversation And Company At Allendale Café
For many, a visit to the café provides a friendly face and a warm connection – sometimes the only chat of their day. Families, friends, and neighbours are all welcome to drop in, and small groups (such as book clubs and walking groups) can book ahead, with tables available for up to 12 people.
Just a short stroll from Wimborne's town square, with adjacent parking and outdoor seating overlooking the river , the café is perfectly placed to enjoy good coffee, fresh food, and a relaxed atmosphere. As part of the Allendale Community Centre, a registered charity , every visit helps support local services. While everyone is welcome for a coffee and a chat, those wishing to work for a couple of hours or more are kindly asked to make a small donation or enjoy a meal with their drinks.
The café is also home to regular live music , including:
- Brunny Folk Club – 2nd & 4th Mondays, 7–10pm Wimborne Folk Club – Thursdays, 7–10pm Live Music Fridays – 6–8pm
“Sometimes all it takes is a friendly chat and a good cup of coffee to brighten someone's day.”
The café also offers:
- Freshly prepared food and drinks (gluten-free and vegetarian options available) Free Wi-Fi for working, studying, or staying connected Outdoor tables with lovely river views ☀️ Confidential meeting rooms
to hire from £25 per hour (subject to availability)
– ideal for interviews, private chats, or virtual meetings Function rooms available for workshops, team meetings, and larger events (booking required) Well-behaved dogs are welcome
– and might even get a biscuit or two
