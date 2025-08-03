403
Uruguay And China Strengthen Defense Ties As Trade And Strategy Align
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay and China have made their partnership stronger by officially renewing their defense cooperation during the 98th anniversary of China's People's Liberation Army, a move confirmed by both countries' defense leaders at a ceremony in Montevideo.
Uruguayan Defense Minister Sandra Lazo and Chinese Ambassador Huang Yazhong described this as an important step in a relationship that is now about much more than just trade.
For more than thirty years, Uruguay and China have grown closer across sectors. China became Uruguay's top trading partner in 2014. By 2024, official trade between the two countries reached nearly $6.6 billion.
Exports from Uruguay-mainly beef, soybeans, and wood-bring in nearly $3.3 billion a year, while imports from China now stand at about $3.2 billion.
China's demand for food has benefited Uruguay's farmers and export industries, while Uruguay buys Chinese machinery and technology.
The recent defense cooperation highlights shared work on military training, peacekeeping, and equipment transfers.
According to Uruguay's defense ministry, China has donated more than $4 million in equipment over the past two years, including modern communications technology, field equipment, and vehicles.
Both countries also support United Nations peacekeeping: China is a leading global source of troops and Uruguay has one of the highest per-person peacekeeping deployments in the world.
Behind the applause and official speeches, the real story is one of smart strategy. Uruguay, a small country in a region with big neighbors and shifting alliances, is using China's rise to hedge its economic and diplomatic bets.
With its traditional trade partners in economic uncertainty and the U.S. less involved in the region, Uruguay is building new options to secure its exports and attract investment, all while keeping control of its own policies.
This partnership is not about ideology. All of Uruguay's main political groups support closer ties with China. For Uruguay, it's strictly practical: gain a reliable trading partner, technology, investment, and a stronger voice internationally.
For China, smaller but stable countries like Uruguay are key to growing influence in Latin America and opening more markets.
Official statements stress mutual respect, no interference in domestic affairs, and a focus on cooperation in everything from agriculture to education.
