Peru's Inflation Is Low, But Hidden Cost Pressures Remain
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Government data from Peru's official statistics agency (INEI) shows inflation stayed low this year. Prices rose 1.31 percent nationwide from January to July 2025, and 1.69 percent annually in the capital, Lima-well within central bank targets.
This sounds reassuring, especially after pandemic shocks and global price surges hit hard in recent years. Stable inflation gives both families and businesses a sense of predictability.
But beneath these calm numbers, daily costs still shift in ways that matter for people's real spending power.
Some prices, like fresh fish, fruit, and eating out, grew much faster . Food and drink prices in Lima increased 1.49 percent over the past year, the biggest bump seen in more than a year.
Restaurants and hotels are even pricier, up 2.84 percent. Meanwhile, household essentials-rent, utilities, and fuel-barely moved, and total transport costs rose just 0.13 percent compared to last year.
Some transport items stand out: inter-city bus tickets are up 9.5 percent, but fuel and new cars cost a bit less.
The central bank credits early, careful action for this stability, keeping interest rates controlled and inflation slower than in many neighbors. Official forecasts expect inflation to finish 2025 near 2.2 percent.
Business leaders see steady prices as positive for investment plans, especially with ongoing political uncertainties.
Peru's copper miners and exporters benefit from reliable operating costs. International authorities like the IMF praise the country's resilience, citing strong reserves and low debt.
Yet the story behind the numbers is uneven. Rural families, or those facing higher food and travel costs, feel squeezes that headline figures miss.
Economic balance in big cities doesn't always match realities outside Lima, where even small price bumps hit harder.
In summary, Peru's inflation rate looks healthy on paper. The underlying shifts in food and fuel tell a less simple story.
Real economic stability depends not just on the big number, but on how it impacts everyday people and local businesses across the country.
