The Eritrean community festival in Germany was colorfully conducted on 2 and 3 August in Frankfurt.

Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, noted the significance of the timing of the festival, stating that it attests to the strong unity between the Eritrean people and Government as well as the resilience of the citizens.

The festival featured seminars, awards to outstanding students, youth-centered programs, interactions with foreign friends of Eritrea, community gatherings, cultural and artistic performances, a children's village, African camp, and presentations on the Afambo boarding school project.

The annual festival was successfully conducted with the strong participation of national associations, particularly the National Union of Eritrean Women.

Mr. Yohannes Woldu also conducted a seminar for festival participants, focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments.

Highlighting that external hostilities aimed at demonizing Eritrea's history, culture, identity, and values have been thwarted through the resilience and awareness of the people and Government, Mr. Yohannes called on nationals to strengthen their organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

During the event, awards were presented to winners of various competitions.

