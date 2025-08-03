French Property Market Revival: Summer 2025 Report & Opportunities

French Property Market Report Summer 2025

Luxury home for sale in Grasse in the south of France

My-French-House logo

Buying or Selling Property in France? Discover Real Estate Market Insights for a Successful Purchase this Summer

- Patrick JosephUNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The French property market is bouncing back this summer, with increased transaction volumes and renewed buyer confidence. While national prices remain stable, regional variations offer unique opportunities. Summer 2025 is a strategic time for both buyers and sellers to make their move.American Buyers Flock to FranceAmerican interest in French real estate has surged, with a nearly 30% increase in inquiries compared to early 2024. Favourable exchange rates and market conditions are attracting international investors, particularly from the United States . LINKMarket Recovery and TrendsAfter a slow 2023 and 2024, the French housing market is experiencing a rebound. Real estate transactions in the first half of 2025 rose by 12% compared to the same period in 2024, thanks to stabilised interest rates and tax incentives. However, price growth varies by region, with urban areas such as Paris and Lyon experiencing higher increases, while rural areas remain stable or decline slightly.Sales Agreements on the RiseFrench Notaries report a 20% rise in sales agreements in early 2025. Patrick Joseph, founder of My-French-House, notes,“We've seen a substantial increase in both inquiries and completed sales, indicating a market adjustment to more normal levels.”Summer Advantage for BuyersSummer 2025 is an opportune time for buyers, with less competition and more balanced market conditions. Buyers should be ready to act quickly and work with experienced professional agents to secure the best deals.Rental Investments and Energy RegulationsNew energy regulations are impacting the rental market. G-rated homes are no longer rentable, and F-rated homes will follow in 2028. This has led to a shrinking rental supply and rising rents in major cities. Investors are focusing on well-insulated, DPE-compliant properties.Seller StrategiesSellers should take advantage of the current stable interest rates and act before potential autumn uncertainties. Pricing realistically, improving energy ratings and presenting properties in top condition are crucial.New Builds and Luxury Real EstateNew builds remain attractive, especially in growth areas like Occitanie and Provence Côte d'Azur. Luxury properties on the Riviera and the French Alps continue to draw cash-rich buyers despite global uncertainty.Act NowThis summer offers a prime window of opportunity in the French property market. Whether buying, selling or investing, now is the time to act ! LINK

PATRICK JOSEPH

MY-FRENCH-HOUSE

+44 1132164066

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.