Who Was Maureen Maguire? Partner Of Jason And Travis Kelce's Dad Ed, Died At 74
Also read: Two-part Taylor Swift documentary to feature rare footage and insider interviewsMaureen Maguire's life with Ed Kelce
In Maureen Maguire's obituary, Ed Kelce was termed as her“beloved friend,” highlighting the bond they shared. As noted by Stretch Funeral Home, Maureen“grew an unexpected love for football later in life,” often joining Ed and her loyal dog, Butch, for games.“Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest,” the tribute read.
The obituary also talked about Maureen's personality.“A natural hostess, she was famous for throwing the best parties, always full of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable food,” it added.
Also read: 9.15 lakh on eBay; 125 times more than original price">Most expensive' Labubu x Vans doll sells out for ₹9.15 lakh on eBay; 125 times more than original priceWhen Maureen Maguire met Taylor Swift
In a February 2024 interaction with the Los Angeles Times, Ed Kelce had reflected on how Maureen Maguire had started getting to know his son Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift . He recalled a funny exchange between the two; while Swift posed for a photo with Ed, Maguire joked,“Hey, that's my boyfriend,” prompting the Blank Space singer to laugh.
That's not it, as per People magazine, in a candid moment during a January 2024 interview on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan, Ed Kelce recalled a humorous early encounter with Taylor Swift at Travis' home. With a house full of guests before a game, Ed admitted he could not place Swift's name despite recognizing her face.
“And Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard and I look at her ... and I had my girlfriend with me and I mention to Maureen, Oh, my God, I know this kid but I don't know what her name is. Geez, you know, like a real idiot,” he told her. With a laugh, she replied, "You don't know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot."FAQs1. Who is Ed Kelce?
He is the father of NFL star Travis Kelce.2. What is Ed Kelce's connection to Taylor Swift?
He has met Taylor through his son Travis, who is in a relationship with her.3. Who was Maureen Maguire?
She was Ed Kelce's girlfriend, known for her playful personality.
