Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Continues To Be On Life Support, Condition Critical
The 62-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader reportedly suffered a brain injury after he fell in the washroom in his residence in Jharkhand, on Saturday. He was airlifted to Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals the same day after the incident.Jamshedpur: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who suffered a brain injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence, being airlifted to a Delhi hospital for treatment, in Jamshedpur, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_02_2025_000034B)
Ramdas Soren has been on life support since then, with a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists closely monitoring his condition, reported PTI, citing sources.Blood clot in brain detected
Before being airlifted to the Delhi hospital, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari had said that Ramdas Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain.Also Read | Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren critical, currently on ventilator: Report
“The news of Jharkhand's Education Minister, our elder brother Shri Ramdas Soren Ji, being unwell is deeply concerning. He has sustained a brain injury and blood clot due to a fall in the bathroom. He is being airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi. I am continuously monitoring his condition. I appeal to all of you for your prayers. I pray to God that he recovers quickly,” Irfan Ansari wrote in a post on X.
Munda, a BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, said that Ramdas suffered a brain haemorrhage due to the sudden increase in pressure.Also Read | VS Achuthanandan, ex-Kerala Chief Minister, passes away; PM Modi pays tribute
"Soren was airlifted to Delhi. I have spoken to the director of Delhi Apollo. He assured me that the treatment will be started as soon as the minister reaches the hospital," said former Union minister Arjun Munda, who was at Jamshedpur's Sonari Airport at that time.Jharkhand CM meets Ramdas Soren in Delhi
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren met Ramdas Soren at the hospital in Delhi on Saturday, inquiring about his health, and also wished for his colleague's recovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment