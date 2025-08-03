Dead Bodies Of Two Nigerian Nationals Found In House In Chanakya Place: Delhi Police

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Police on Sunday said that they recovered the bodies of two Nigerian nationals from a house in Chanakya Place, Dabri area. The deceased have been identified as Joseph and Chhibiturn, who used to reside in Burari, reported ANI, quoting Delhi police.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The initial investigation has revealed that the deceased arrived at Chanakya Place from Burari a day earlier.

However, the reason behind their deaths is yet to be ascertained. "Further investigation is underway," added Delhi Police.

Similar incident:

On Sunday, the Delhi Police arrested two people and nabbed a juvenile in a case relating to the alleged assault of two students from Manipur in North Delhi's Vijay Nagar Double Storey area.

The police registered an FIR at the Model Town police town and thorough investigation was launched to nab the perpetrators. Police examined the CCTV footage from all surrounding establishments and analysed it to trace the movements and possible escape routes of the assailants.

A well-coordinated raid was conducted, which led to the arrest of the two accused and one juvenile was also nabbed. During sustained and methodical interrogation, they confessed their involvement in the incident, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday night, a 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while his friend was seriously injured in a brawl n the Ghazipur area of East Delhi.

The deceased, identified as Vikas Walecha, was celebrating his birthday with his friends when the incident took place.

Vikas and his friend Sumit were inside the former's car near a liquor shop in Paper Market in the Ghazipur area when a man on a two-wheeler brushed past his vehicle.

Following this, Vikas confronted the rider, which resulted in an argument between them. Later, the rider called his friends to the spot. They brutally thrashed Vikas and Sumit with iron rods.

The accused repeatedly stabbed them, killing Vikas on the spot.

With agency inputs