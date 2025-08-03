Startup Kashmir Hosts Open Mentorship Session To Support Young Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Startup Kashmir organized its weekly mentorship session this Saturday, bringing together young entrepreneurs, students, and early-stage startups from across the region. The theme for this week's session was“Let's Talk Entrepreneurship and Startups”, and it offered a relaxed, open environment for participants to share ideas, learn from one another, and seek guidance.

The session saw aspiring entrepreneurs openly discuss their startup ideas, share the challenges they face-especially around funding and product development-and receive advice from experienced mentors. These mentors included professionals who have worked in business development, investment, and digital innovation.

Speaking at the event, Shahid Ansari, founder of Startup Kashmir, emphasized how important mentorship is in a place like Kashmir.“We don't have easy access to venture capital or startup support systems here. That's why these sessions matter-they help young people learn, grow, and feel supported,” he said. He also mentioned plans to introduce more focused sessions in the future, covering topics like product design, market strategies, and how to get ready for investment.

Khair Ull Nissa Shah from Startup Kashmir, spoke about the emotional journey of building a startup.“Starting a business can feel very lonely, especially in the early days. We want to make sure these young innovators know they're not alone. We'll be running sessions that cover both technical skills and emotional resilience,” she shared.

Participants said the session was valuable and inspiring.“We don't usually get access to this kind of mentorship in Kashmir,” said one student.“The feedback on our pitch was honest and really helpful.”

Startup Kashmir's broader goal is to create a strong startup ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir-one that reflects local identity while staying connected with global opportunities. The organization is working to connect grassroots innovators with national and international mentors, provide access to funding, and encourage policy support for startups in Jammu & Kashmir.

Read Also Startup Kashmir Holds Saturday Mentorship To Boost Entrepreneurship JKEDI Hosts 'Innovate J&K- Dialogue' To Drive Startup Ecosystem Forward