LG Sinha Unveils Teaser Of Basohli Utsav-2025

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today unveiled the teaser and the brochure for the forthcoming Basohli Utsav-2025, at Raj Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the Administration; Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Vishwasthali organisation and other stakeholders associated with Basohli Utsav for their collective endeavour to celebrate the unique creative traditions of Basohli and historical heritage of the region.

The 3rd edition of 'Basohli Utsav' is scheduled to be held from 28 September to 02 October 2025. This year's event will focus on the traditions of the Ramayana.

The festival will feature Ramayana-themed exhibitions and booklets; Folk arts Exhibitions, National competitions of folk dance and singing, Local sports competition and a host of art and cultural activities. The mega event will also honour local folk artists, artisans and litterateurs.

The Lieutenant Governor said Basohli has its unique cultural and artistic heritage and IGNCA is making efforts to promote its uniqueness across the country.

Read Also Rewrite 'Distorted' History, LG Tells Writers at Chinar Book Festival LG To Army Officers: Vow To Eliminate Every Terrorist

“The rich artistic tradition of the region is most extraordinarily seen in the Basohli painting which was granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2023. I hope people from across the country will come to visit Basohli Utsav,” the Lieutenant Governor further added.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shakti Kumar Pathak, Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), J&K; Ms Shruti Awasthi, Regional Director, IGNCA, and members of IGNCA and Vishwasthali organisation were present.