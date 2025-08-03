Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran, Pakistan Sign Cooperation Documents

Iran, Pakistan Sign Cooperation Documents


2025-08-03 03:11:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 3, 12 cooperation documents in various fields were signed between Pakistan and Iran in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The signing ceremony of the documents was attended by Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and other officials from the two countries.

According to the information, these documents include tourism, agriculture, justice and legal cooperation, industry, science and technology, transit and freight transportation, cultural heritage, and economic and trade cooperation.

The signed documents will develop relations between the two countries, as well as regional cooperation.

To note, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has arrived on a visit to Pakistan on August 2.

MENAFN03082025000195011045ID1109879248

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search