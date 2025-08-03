Zelensky Appoints Commander Of Air Force

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of State announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine consists of thousands of our people, thanks to whom the Ukrainian sky remains truly Ukrainian. These are professional military personnel, technical teams, experts, volunteers - a large and patriotic community that protects Ukraine. This is our combat aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, and radio-technical forces. These are the three main components of the security of Ukrainian skies," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that one of the greatest joint achievements is that“Ukraine did not allow the Russians to dominate its skies, and this is the result of extraordinary work, heroism, dedication, and professionalism of many of our people.”

The president stressed that the Air Force is implementing a 20-year strategy for the development of Ukrainian aviation. Today, there were reports on the steps that need to be taken. French Mirage aircraft have already arrived in Ukraine this year and are being used. The Ukrainian F-16 fleet has been expanded.

"Priorities have been set for the integration of foreign equipment into the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The main goal of the transformation of Ukrainian aviation is to provide our state with a strong and modern aviation component of the Defense Forces, which will be an actual part of NATO forces and one of the strongest in Europe. Almost all key information about our combat aviation is completely secret, and this is understandable. Although there is indeed much to be proud of, almost everything remains unpublished," Zelensky noted.

According to him, the path that Ukrainian aviation has traveled during the years of full-scale war is unprecedented, and Ukrainians have proven that their skill and ability to carry out extremely complex tasks are truly exemplary. The president thanked everyone involved for this.

Also today, Zelensky appointed Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko as commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“And most importantly, Ukrainian combat aviation and air defense forces should continue to develop comprehensively and in effective cooperation: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the teams of our partners, and professional and caring experts who wish Ukraine strength and victory,” the President emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Air Force Day on July 3

