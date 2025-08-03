President Announces New Prisoner Exchange, Says Work On Lists Ongoing
Video: Telegram from the President
“We are preparing to exchange 1,200 of our people who are currently in captivity. We must free everyone, all our military personnel, all our civilians. No matter how difficult it may be,” Zelensky said.
Earlier, the President emphasized that he had heard a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on communication with the Russian representative at the Headquarters. According to him, the issue of lists of prisoners is currently being agreed upon.
“There is an agreement on the exchange of 1,200 people, work on the lists is ongoing,” Zelensky said.
As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting between the negotiating teams of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on July 23.
This is the third round of negotiations, with the previous ones taking place in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2.Read also: Ukrainian soldiers buried in Lviv after dying in captivity during transfer for exchange
As a result of the first round of negotiations, an agreement was reached, in particular, on the exchange of prisoners in the format“1000 for 1000.”
During the second round of negotiations, an agreement was reached on the exchange of prisoners of war in two categories – the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as soldiers under the age of 25 – in an“all for all” format. In addition, the issue of exchanging the bodies of deceased soldiers was agreed upon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment