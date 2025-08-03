Zelensky Presents State Awards To Air Force Personnel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the announcement on Facebook , praising the skill and dedication of the Air Force, according to Ukrinform.

"Together, you have shown the world the true skill of our Air Force. Together, you have proven that our people are fully prepared for any challenge – all we need are the means, the weapons. In record time, our warriors have mastered the Patriot, SAMP/T, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and other air defense systems. And in the skies, our aces are piloting F-16s and Mirages. Thank you for this – to all of you who stand guard over Ukraine's skies!" he said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ukrainian pilots who have already carried out 28,000 combat sorties – for air strikes, air cover, or reconnaissance.

"I thank each and every one who, from the very first moments of the full-scale war, preserved our combat aviation and, even under extremely difficult conditions, has always carried out and continues to carry out combat missions," he said.

According to him, this is truly a major Ukrainian achievement – Ukrainians did not allow the Russians to dominate Ukrainian skies.

"Our Air Force is one of the clearest proofs that Ukrainians will not give up their state. We are proud of you and of everything you have accomplished – every Air Force warrior, everyone who contributes," he added.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine