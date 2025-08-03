Zelensky Enacts NSDC Decision On Sanctions Against 94 Individuals, Five Entities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the decree to that effect, No. 578/202 , dated August 3, has been published on the official website of the head of state.

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated August 3, 2025, 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),'" the decree states.

According to Annex No. 1 of the decree, the president has imposed sanctions on 94 individuals - citizens of the Russian Federation, Iran, Pakistan, Myanmar, China, Bangladesh, India, and Georgia.

Annex No. 2 contains a list of five legal entities that are also subject to sanctions.

The measures include, among others, revocation of state awards, asset blocking, restrictions on trade operations, prevention of capital outflows, and suspension of economic and financial obligations.

The NSDC Secretary is responsible for overseeing implementation of the decision.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions

In late June, President Zelensky enacted an NSDC decision to impose sanctions on individuals and entities involved in the development and production of drones in Russia, as well as those engaged in sanctions evasion schemes.