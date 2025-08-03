White House Committed To 'Standing Shoulder To Shoulder With Ukraine' State Department
Houston emphasized the administration's desire for a long, lasting and durable peace.
“We want to continue standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as Ukraine calls for a ceasefire that is comprehensive, that is full, that halts any assault on civilians, on critical infrastructure," Houston said.Read also: Trump: After talks with Putin, I thought we had agreed on ceasefire in Ukraine
Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lisa Murkowski recently introduced the bipartisan Supporting Ukraine Act of 2025, which outlines plans for multi-billion-dollar aid to Ukraine over the next two years.
