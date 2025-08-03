White House Committed To 'Standing Shoulder To Shoulder With Ukraine' State Department

MENAFN - UkrinForm) State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce shared a statement by Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

Houston emphasized the administration's desire for a long, lasting and durable peace.

“We want to continue standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as Ukraine calls for a ceasefire that is comprehensive, that is full, that halts any assault on civilians, on critical infrastructure," Houston said.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lisa Murkowski recently introduced the bipartisan Supporting Ukraine Act of 2025, which outlines plans for multi-billion-dollar aid to Ukraine over the next two years.