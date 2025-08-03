Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
White House Committed To 'Standing Shoulder To Shoulder With Ukraine' State Department

2025-08-03 03:10:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce shared a statement by Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

Houston emphasized the administration's desire for a long, lasting and durable peace.

“We want to continue standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as Ukraine calls for a ceasefire that is comprehensive, that is full, that halts any assault on civilians, on critical infrastructure," Houston said.

Read also: Trump: After talks with Putin, I thought we had agreed on ceasefire in Ukraine

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lisa Murkowski recently introduced the bipartisan Supporting Ukraine Act of 2025, which outlines plans for multi-billion-dollar aid to Ukraine over the next two years.

