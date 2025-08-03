Thirty-Five Vehicles Deployed To Evacuate Kherson Residents From Korabelnyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The recent attacks damaged the bridge connecting the city to the Korabel neighborhood. This has made movement difficult and prompted an organized evacuation effort.

"A total of 35 vehicles from municipal services, volunteer organizations, and law enforcement agencies have been engaged to transport people," the statement said.

The military administration noted that about 50 evacuation requests have already been received and are being processed. Evacuated individuals are being taken to safe locations where accommodations have been prepared. Residents with limited mobility will remain under medical supervision.

On August 2, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson. The attacks damaged the road bridge leading to Korabel, three private houses, and an apartment building.

According to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, around 1,800 people remain in the Korabelnyi district, including 187 with limited mobility and 31 children.

Illustrative photo: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook