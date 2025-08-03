Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazil Opposes Any Sanctions Over Its Oil Imports, Says President's Special Advisor

Brazil Opposes Any Sanctions Over Its Oil Imports, Says President's Special Advisor


2025-08-03 03:02:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Sao Paulo: Brazil firmly opposes economic sanctions imposed on it due to its trade relations with other countries, said a presidential advisor on Saturday.

"We are against economic sanctions in any case, except when authorized by the UN Security Council," Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, told CNN Brazil in response to the U.S. demand that Brazil stop importing oil from Russia.

US lawmakers who met with Brazilian congressmen earlier this week urged Brazil to reduce or even halt its imports of Russian oil as part of negotiations for a 50 percent tariff reduction on Brazilian exports.

Amorim said Brazil would not accept US conditions on its energy policy in order to reach a tariff agreement and opposed the use of economic leverage for geopolitical purposes.

MENAFN03082025000063011010ID1109879176

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search