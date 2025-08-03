Traffic Department Warns Of Vehicle Delisting Over Renewal Failure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Traffic Department confirmed that there are "no exceptions" to the vehicle registration renewal deadline, emphasising that failure to renew may result in the vehicle being removed from the registry.

Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Ali Al-Muhannadi, Head of the Registration Section at the Licensing Affairs Department at the General Traffic Department, said during an interview with the "Hayatna" program on Qatar TV Sunday.

"Failure to comply with this period will result in the application of the law," he said. "The decision does not stipulate any exceptions and applies to all vehicles."

He noted the ease of procedures, saying that technical inspection takes between 10 and 15 minutes, insurance was "online", and renewal via the Metrash app has become easier, before adding that the advantages of the app allow individuals to view the value of traffic violations and easily contest them.

The General Directorate of Traffic has called upon vehicle owners with expired registrations to rectify their status within 30 days, starting from July 27, 2025,

The directive specifically targets owners of vehicles whose registrations have exceeded the legal period stipulated in Article (11) of Traffic Law No. (19) of 2007.