Rick J. Lindsey To Appear On Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rick J. Lindsey, CEO of XINSURANCE and host of the "I Hate Insurance" Podcast, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on revolutionizing industries through innovation, persistence, and relationship-building.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In his episode, Lindsey will explore how challenging industry norms and pursuing excellence can redefine business standards. He breaks down how building honest, tailored partnerships and embracing calculated risks can unlock unique opportunities. Viewers will walk away with a renewed understanding of how persistence and passion drive transformative success.“Recognizing underserved markets can lead to innovative solutions for unmet needs,” said Lindsey.Rick's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

