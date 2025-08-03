Dubai Leads Gains In GCC Equities In July With Almost 8% Surge

Dubai continued to outperform other GCC stock markets in July, according to a report published on Sunday.

According to Kamco Invest's GCC Markets Monthly Report, the DFM General Index posted its fourth consecutive monthly gain, rising 7.9 per cent to close at 6,159.2 points-marking the strongest monthly performance across the region. This rally pushed the index's year-to-date (YTD) return to 19.4 per cent, the highest among GCC markets in 2025.

Recommended For You

Sector performance was broadly positive, with five out of eight sector indices recording gains. The Financials Index led the charge, surging 12.1 per cent, followed by Real Estate (+11.7 per cent) and Industrials (+6.9 per cent). The Financials Index was buoyed by double-digit share price increases in major players such as Commercial Bank of Dubai (+20.1 per cent) and Emirates NBD (+17.3 per cent). Conversely, the Consumer Discretionary Index fell 4.2 per cent, the steepest decline among sectors.

Bloomberg's monthly stock performance data highlighted Ekttitab Holding Company as the top gainer, soaring 43.2 per cent in July. United Foods Co and Commercial Bank of Dubai followed with gains of 21.5 per cent and 20.1 per cent, respectively. On the downside, International Financial Advisors led the decliners with a 9.2 per cent drop, while National General Insurance and Dubai Refreshments Company fell 8.1 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively.

Trading activity also picked up momentum. Total share volume rose 7.4 per cent to 7.5 billion shares, up from 7.0 billion in June. The value of shares traded increased 10.7 per cent to Dh16.7 billion. Union Properties led in trading volume with 1.2 billion shares exchanged, followed by Drake & Skull International (836.3 million) and Deyaar Development (669.7 million). In terms of value, Emaar Properties topped the chart with Dh3.6 billion in trades, followed by Dubai Islamic Bank (Dh1.5 billion) and Emirates NBD (Dh1.2 billion).

Abu Dhabi maintains upward momentum

The FTSE ADX Index in Abu Dhabi also recorded its fourth straight monthly gain, rising 4.1 per cent in July after a 2.8 per cent increase in June. The index closed at 10,370.66 points, bringing its YTD gain to 10.1 per cent.

Seven out of ten sector indices posted gains, with Health Care, Financials, and Real Estate driving the overall growth. The Health Care Index led with an 11.0 per cent rise, closing at 2,162.1 points, supported by gains across all four constituent companies-most notably PureHealth, which jumped 11.9 per cent. The Real Estate Index climbed 7.0 per cent to 14,115.3 points, bolstered by price increases in all five companies, including a 20.2 per cent surge in Al Khaleej Investment Co. Meanwhile, the Utilities Index saw the sharpest decline, falling 4.6 per cent.

Regional overview

Across the region, GCC markets continued to rise in July, driven by optimism around Q2 earnings. The MSCI GCC Index posted a 2.2 per cent gain, its second consecutive monthly increase, with broad-based contributions from all exchanges. On a YTD basis, the index was up 3.7 per cent, reflecting positive momentum across most markets-except Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, which declined by 9.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.