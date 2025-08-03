Ankita Lokhande Files FIR Over Missing Girls, Seeks Public Help

Actor Ankita Lokhande has registered an FIR and issued a public plea after two girls, including her house help's daughter, went missing in Mumbai. The missing minors, identified as Saloni and her friend Neha, were last seen on July 31 around 10am near the Vakola area in Santacruz (East). Lokhande took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share their photographs and details, appealing to the Mumbai Police and the public for help in locating them.

"They are not just part of our home they're family. We are deeply worried and request everyone, especially @mumbaipolice and #Mumbaikars , to help us spread the word and assist in any way possible to bring them back safely," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two girls. "If anyone has seen or heard anything, please reach out immediately or report to the nearest police station. Your support and prayers mean everything right now."

According to a PTI report citing a police official, a kidnapping case has been registered due to the involvement of minors. As of now, there are no concrete leads in the investigation.

Lokhande, who recently appeared on Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, is known for her active public presence and urged her followers to share any information that might help locate the girls.