Is Tom Holland The Next James Bond? Spider-Man Actor Addresses Rumours

Tom Holland has addressed the swirling rumours suggesting he may be next in line to play James Bond. The 28-year-old British actor, best known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been widely named in media reports as a frontrunner to take over the coveted 007 mantle following Daniel Craig's departure in 2021.

In a recent YouTube appearance with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Holland was asked point-blank about the speculation.“Listen, there's speculation at the moment. We'll keep it to a minimum for now. We'll get there one day,” he responded, acknowledging the rumours without offering confirmation.

Holland went on to share his admiration for the role, saying,“Every young British actor, it's the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive; I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

The James Bond franchise is currently being rebooted under Amazon MGM Studios, with Denis Villeneuve (Dune) attached to direct and Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight penning the script. With Villeneuve committed to Dune: Messiah, filming for the Bond reboot isn't expected to begin anytime soon. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are reportedly still weighing casting options, with other names like Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson also being tossed into the ring.

Meanwhile, Holland isn't slowing down. He's currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day - his fourth solo outing as Peter Parker - which is slated for a July 31, 2026 release. The Marvel-Sony co-production recently dropped its first look, building anticipation for what's next in the web-slinger's journey.