Mwani Qatar Handles Over 234,000 Tonnes Of Cargo In July
Doha: Mwani Qatar handled over 234,000 tonnes of general and bulk cargo in July, marking a 64 percent increase compared to June.
In a post published on X on Sunday, Mwani Qatar said that the number of vessels rose by 16 percent, reaching 268 ships, while the number of standard containers handled reached 116,970.
The company also reported a 105 percent increase in building materials handling, reaching 52,677 tonnes, a 86 percent rise in livestock handling, totaling 28,250 heads, while the handling of vehicles and equipment grew by 30 percent to reach 12,798 units.
