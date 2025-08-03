Catfish Making Their Way Into Swiss Restaurants
On the face of it, the catfish might not look appetising, with its large flattened head, wide mouth of tiny teeth, long whiskers and small eyes. It's also a monster that can grow up to 2.70 metres long and weigh around 100kg.
But as a fillet, minced or sliced, pan-fried, roasted, poached or cold-smoked, catfish is widely praised by fishermen in French-speaking Switzerland, according to the Keystone-ATS news agency. They say it's a rather noble fish that can even be compared to pike, monkfish or pike-perch. It's also excellent value for money, they say.More More Catfish: the (gentle?) giant seen increasingly in Swiss waters
This content was published on Jul 4, 2024 The catfish is renowned for swallowing up all it comes across – should we be worried? Swiss public television, RTS, dived into the Rhône to find out.Read more: Catfish: the (gentle?) giant seen increasingly in Swiss water
