Egypt's Military Production Minister, Bulgarian Envoy Discuss Industrial Cooperation - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of State for Military Production, Mohamed Salah, met with Bulgarian Ambassador to Cairo, Deyan Katratchev, on Tuesday to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation in various manufacturing fields, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, Minister Salah welcomed the ambassador and said the talks stemmed from a mutual belief in the importance of strengthening their strategic partnership.

He explained that the ministry's primary role is to meet the needs of the armed forces and police for ammunition, weapons, and equipment, while surplus production capacity is used to manufacture diverse civilian products and contribute to national development projects.

The minister expressed his ministry's interest in benefiting from Bulgarian expertise and stressed its keenness to cooperate with international companies to transfer and localise modern technologies in various manufacturing sectors in Egypt. This aligns with the state's direction and the political leadership's directives to support sustainable development strategies by relying on local manufacturing capabilities.

“Egypt is a promising market for attracting international companies that can participate in manufacturing their products in military production companies, and exporting these products to countries in the region and the African continent, taking advantage of Egypt's strategic geographical location,” Salah said.

For his part, Ambassador Katratchev affirmed that the relations between the two countries have been diverse for a long time and have continued to develop in recent years on various levels. He added that there are significant opportunities to enhance military and civilian cooperation between the two sides, as both countries have considerable economic and manufacturing potential.

Katratchev expressed his hope that the meeting would open new prospects for investment and cooperation between Egypt's military production companies and companies operating in similar fields in Bulgaria. He praised the ministry's notable activity in supporting national projects