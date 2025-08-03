403
Israeli Occupation Targets, Murders 18 Palestinian Aid Seekers In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out multiple shootings and airstrikes on Sunday after having targeted various locations across the Gaza Strip, murdering at least 18 Palestinians, including 13 who were waiting for humanitarian aid, and injuring several others.
Medical sources reported that 13 Palestinians were shot and martyred near the GHF aid distribution center, north of Rafah.
Israeli warplanes struck a school sheltering displaced people in Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Younis, murdering two civilians and wounding others.
Meantime, four more Palestinians were martyred in a separate Israeli strike targeting aid seekers near the so-called Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.
Moreover, three more Palestinians were martyred and several injured in an Israeli attack on a gathering of residents in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, according to the same sources.
The IOF murdered at least 60,430 Palestinian civilians and injured at least 148,722 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
Thousands of victims are trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to occupation attacks.
The Israeli occupation's genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
