Masterpiece DBT Wins 1St Qetaifan Dragon Boat Friendlies

Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team emerged victorious at the inaugural Qetaifan Island Dragon Boat Race, held on July 25, 2025, at the Azure Beach Club. The team clinched first place overall in a friendly competition organised to welcome a new group of paddlers, the Dragon Island Team.

The event featured five teams competing in both the Open and Mixed categories. Each team was given a 20-minute window to complete the 200-metre course as many times as possible, showcasing their paddling skill, teamwork, and race strategy.

Masterpiece DBT, composed of veteran paddlers and newcomers, delivered the fastest times and dominated both categories. Their consistent performance across heats secured them the top spot in this friendly yet competitive race.

“The race was a celebration of team spirit, camaraderie, and pure love for the sport. The preparation, the venue and hospitality, the energy and community spirit made the competition a truly fantastic experience,” said Lawrence Andrew Tolentino, Masterpiece Vice President.

According to Tolentino, interest in dragon boat racing is steadily growing in Qatar, with both organisers and participants hopeful that the Qetaifan Island race will become a regular fixture on the local sporting calendar.

"This win gave us such a boost. We're definitely setting our sights on future races. The energy in the team is incredible, and we want to keep that momentum going, not just to win more but to help grow the sport across the region," he told The Peninsula.



File: Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team-Qatar holding a training session.

"Dragon boating is more than just racing. It's about building a strong community, staying active, and challenging yourself both physically and mentally."

Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team is a non-profit local sports team founded in 2016 and is recognised by the Dragon Boat Alliance Qatar.

"If anyone wants to paddle with us, we're at Katara Beach every Friday early morning. It's a great way to start your day. You're outdoors, you're moving, and you're surrounded by a supportive team. It's not just training; it's fun, it's fitness, and it's family."