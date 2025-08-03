ASEAN Interim Observer Group Inspects Conflict-Hit Areas On Cambodia-Thailand Border
Phnom Penh: An ASEAN interim observer group has inspected conflict-affected areas on the Cambodia-Thailand border after a ceasefire was reached, a Cambodian defense spokesperson said on Saturday.
The group included military attaché of Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, as well as Vietnamese and Philippine assistant military attachés, said Cambodian Defense Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Maly Socheata.
"Cambodia stands ready to cooperate with the observation group led by Malaysia to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire," Socheata said.
On July 24, armed clashes erupted between Cambodian and Thai soldiers in border areas. The two countries agreed on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on July 28, taking effect at midnight of the same day.
