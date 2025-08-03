Cook Islands National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our sincere congratulations to the people of the Cook Islands on the 60th anniversary of self-governance.

The United States values its enduring partnership with the Cook Islands and celebrates the continued growth of our relationship. Over the past year, we are proud to have served as a Pacific Islands Forum Dialogue partner, supported fisheries, and pursued joint efforts toward peace and stability.

We look forward to advancing our maritime cooperation and working together on the responsible use and development of ocean resources, which hold great potential for long-term growth and regional prosperity.

As you mark this important milestone, the United States remains committed to supporting our shared goals in the years ahead. I wish the people of the Cook Islands a joyful and memorable national celebration.