Cook Islands National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our sincere congratulations to the people of the Cook Islands on the 60th anniversary of self-governance.
The United States values its enduring partnership with the Cook Islands and celebrates the continued growth of our relationship. Over the past year, we are proud to have served as a Pacific Islands Forum Dialogue partner, supported fisheries, and pursued joint efforts toward peace and stability.
We look forward to advancing our maritime cooperation and working together on the responsible use and development of ocean resources, which hold great potential for long-term growth and regional prosperity.
As you mark this important milestone, the United States remains committed to supporting our shared goals in the years ahead. I wish the people of the Cook Islands a joyful and memorable national celebration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment