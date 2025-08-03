Dubai Culture Launches 'Harakat Sikka' To Nurture Next‐Gen Animators

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is now accepting applications for Harakat Sikka, a stop‐motion animation and visual storytelling training programme under the Sikka Platform. By giving emerging creatives room to experiment, learn and produce original work, the initiative fuels growth across Dubai's arts ecosystem and reinforces the emirate's status as a global hub of the creative economy.

The course is delivered through immersive workshops in both Arabic and English. It welcomes UAE nationals and residents aged 18 or older-students, artists, filmmakers, designers and writers-who want to bring stories to life on screen. No prior experience is needed.

House 436 in Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood will come alive with a month-long creative programme running from 18 August to 26 September 2025. Limited to just 10 participants, the programme offers an exclusive opportunity to meet three times a week under the guidance of director-artist Boubaker Boukhari, celebrated for his experimental, folklore‐infused stop‐motion techniques, in a setting designed to be both focused and highly interactive.

Participants will explore every stage of the craft, moving from concept development and storyboarding through filming, editing, and finally strategies for distribution and festival submission. Practical workshops in character design, visual arts, and audio recording lead up to a public screening of their projects at the Sikka Art & Design Festival.

Dubai Culture invites aspiring storytellers to apply by submitting short written responses explaining their motivation and interest in animation. Applications must be submitted via this link no later than 8 August. Candidates will be selected based on their demonstrated interest in animation and, where applicable, the submission of a CV or creative portfolio.

Beyond technique, Harakat Sikka helps participants produce original shorts that reflect their ideas and identity. Trainees gain hands-on experience with filmmaking tools and learn how to prepare their work for local and international festivals. The initiative supports the Authority's mission to build sustainable talent development platforms, expand training pathways, and deepen community engagement with the arts-reinforcing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.