US To Deport Serious Criminals To Third Countries

2025-08-03 02:00:17
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States intends to deport some serious criminal migrants to third countries, a media report said on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump's administration says some serious criminals need to be deported to third countries because even their home countries won't accept them, Reuters reported.

However, a review of recent cases shows that at least five men threatened with such a fate were sent to their native countries within weeks.

President Donald Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants in the US illegally and his administration has sought to ramp up removals to third countries, including sending convicted criminals to South Sudan and Eswatini , formerly known as Swaziland, two sub-Saharan African nations.

Immigrants convicted of crimes typically first serve their US sentences before being deported. This appeared to be the case with the eight men deported to South Sudan and five to Eswatini, although some had been released years earlier.

