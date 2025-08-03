A-League Football Tournament Kicks Off In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The A-League football competition, featuring 10 teams, has begun in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Sunday.

Head of Physical Education and Sports Bilal Mujahid told Pajhwok Afghan News the participating teams would play in different groups and the event would last for two months.

The first match of the tournament was played between Iftikhar and Jamiyat Mangour teams, which resulted in a 2-2 draw.

According to Mujahid, this competition is being held to determine the best“A” League team of the year.

Meanwhile, athletes are happy that such football competitions have begun in the province.

Tariq, an athlete, told Pajhwok that such competitions could enhance the experience of athletes and called for players to be provided with necessary facilities in various fields.

Yesterday, a night volleyball competition between 10 teams in Ghazni concluded.

