Free Eye Treatment Camp Launched At Logar Hospital

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The Public Health Department says a temporary camp has been opened for the treatment of eye patients at the 300-bed Naib Aminullah Khan Logari hospital in the capital of central Logar province.

Hafiz Syed-ur-Rahman Qadiri, head of Logar's Public Health Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the camp will remain open for two weeks and will provide free eye treatment to 5,000 people during this period.

Qadiri added that ophthalmology specialists from the Ministry of Public Health will perform cataract surgeries on 200 patients and distribute eyeglasses to 400 individuals.

According to him, priority is being given to underprivileged people.

Meanwhile, Akram Khan, an eye patient at the Naib Aminullah Khan Logari 300-bed Hospital, told Pajhwok that he was happy the Ministry of Public Health had launched free eye treatment services.

He added that he could not afford the cost of treating his eyes and called on the Ministry of Public Health to establish a permanent ophthalmology department at the provincial hospital.

sa/ma