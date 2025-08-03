Shahr-I-Naw Township's 437 Acres Declared State Land
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice has registered more than 437 acres of land in Shahr-i-Naw township in Maidan Shahr city of central Maidan Wardak province as state-owned land based on documents and evidence.
The Ministry of Justice in a statement said the land in four cadastral plot areas of Maidan Shahr city was registered as state land as per order of the Central Zone Special Court for Access to Usurped Land Cases.
The statement said:“Documents submitted by the occupants were considered invalid after a careful examination and obtaining information from relevant departments and the special court decided that the 873 jeribs, 12 baswa, 8 baswa and 1 square meter of land under dispute is emirate land.”
The Land Usurpation Prevention Commission has four special courts in four zones of the country to investigate Emirati lands, and one technical delegation in each province to identify and verify usurped lands.
