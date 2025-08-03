Gujarat Sanctions Rs 4,179 Crore For Smart Urban Transformation In 2025
These works, sanctioned under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, will benefit 7 municipal corporations-Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and the newly formed corporations of Morbi, Porbandar, and Nadiad-as well as 12 municipalities, including Visnagar, Patan, Una, Halvad, Savarkundla, Dhanera, and others.
The Chief Minister's vision is to build“citizen-first” cities focused on smart infrastructure, sustainability, and inclusive growth. Of the total allocation, Rs 3,768 crore has been set aside for infrastructure development.
Ahmedabad will receive Rs 2,940 crore for 252 urban mobility and civic infrastructure projects. Vadodara has been granted Rs 455 crore for 349 projects, while Rajkot will get Rs 367 crore for 302 works. Porbandar, which recently attained municipal corporation status, has been allocated Rs 6.20 crore for 11 projects. An additional Rs 219 crore has been approved for the development of iconic roads and Gaurav Paths in multiple urban areas.
Rajkot will lead with Rs 136 crore for major road upgrades, followed by allocations of Rs 15 crore for Morbi, Rs 13 crore for Nadiad, Rs 17.76 crore for Una, Rs 19.28 crore for Halvad, and Rs 5 crore for Khambhaliya. To improve essential services like water supply and stormwater drainage, the state has approved Rs 93 crore in related works.
Of this, Rs 61.64 crore is designated for Morbi, Rs 19.28 crore for Savarkundla, and Rs 11.31 crore for Dhanera. Meanwhile, municipalities like Veraval, Patan, and Amod will receive Rs 14 crore collectively for projects aimed at enhancing urban identity and local character.
Additionally, under the Private Society Participation Scheme, Visnagar, Borsad, and Viramgam will benefit from Rs 2.72 crore in works to promote public-private collaboration in civic development. Outgrowth areas, which are rapidly urbanizing fringes of cities, have not been left behind.
Rajkot will receive Rs 80 crore, and Patan Rs 2.72 crore for targeted development projects in these regions. The comprehensive urban upgrade also emphasizes the creation of inclusive, livable cities that are equipped to support a growing population with better infrastructure, efficient public services, and sustainable design.
