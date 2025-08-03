MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 3 - Press ReleaseAugust 3, 2025

SCRAP 4Ps, PROVIDE LIVELIHOOD CAPITAL INSTEAD -- SEN. ERWIN TULFO

Instead of what he described as seemingly giving alms to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Senator Erwin Tulfo proposes a shift: provide livelihood capital instead.

This was the recommendation of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development as a potential solution to the reported abuses plaguing the 4Ps program.

"Even some 4Ps members themselves, they would rather have livelihood capital instead of monthly cash transfer," Tulfo said, citing his direct interactions with beneficiaries. The senator shared that this sentiment was personally conveyed to him by several 4Ps members during his tenure as Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in 2022.

"It is also hard for them to hear that they are being called freeloaders, lazy, and that they do not add value to the country," Tulfo added.

"If we give them capital, they can use it to start businesses and contribute to the economy. We can provide them enough funds to start a sari-sari store, an eatery, or even engage in online selling," he emphasized.

Tulfo also pointed out the perceived unfairness of the current system, saying: "It is also unfair to low-wage earners like security guards, janitors, or house helpers who tighten their belts due to lack of funds but receive nothing from the government, such as 4Ps, since they are not qualified."

This proposal, Tulfo said, will be one of the key points he intends to raise with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in their upcoming meeting on the matter.

"We know that since PBBM's term started, the priority has been poverty mitigation. But the question is: how do we really do this?" Tulfo concluded.

4Ps KAILANGAN NANG ALISIN, PANGKABUHAYAN ANG IBIGAY -- SEN. ERWIN TULFO

Sa halip na parang limos ang ibinibigay ng pamahalaan sa mga mahihirap buwan-buwan sa pamamagitan ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program o 4Ps, pangkabuhayan na lang ang ibigay.

Ito ang mungkahi ni Senate Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development Committee Chairman Erwin Tulfo para matuldukan at hindi na maabuso ang programa ng iilan. Ayon kay Sen. Tulfo, "maging ang ilang 4Ps members gusto na pangkabuhayan na lang ang ibigay sa kanila kaysa sa buwanang ayuda."

Ito raw ang pahayag ng ilang 4Ps members noong siya ay naging Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary noong 2022.

"Masakit din daw kasi sa kanila na marinig na mga tamad, pabigat, at hindi sila nakakatulong sa bansa," dagdag pa ni Tulfo.

"'Pag binigyan mo kasi sila ng puhunan, may magiging ambag sila sa ekonomiya kahit na magtayo lang sila ng maliit na mga karinderya o sari-sari store, o pagbenta ng anumang bagay online." Anang senador.

Ayon pa sa mambabatas, "unfair din naman kasi doon sa mga low-wage earners tulad ng mga sekyu, janitor, o katulong na hindi magkasya ang sahod pero walang buwanang ayuda sa gobyerno tulad ng 4Ps dahil hindi sila qualified."

Ito ang imumungkahi ng senador kay DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian at Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbomg" Marcos Jr. 'pag nagkita silang dalawa.

"Alam ko noon pang pag-upo pa lang ni PBMM na poverty mitigation ang isa sa mga prayoridad ng administrasyong ito. Pero the question is paano?" dagdag pa ni tulfo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.