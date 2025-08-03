MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 3 - Press ReleaseAugust 3, 2025

SOTTO PROPOSES THE CREATION OF PRESIDENTIAL DRUG ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY

Manila, Philippines - Senate Minority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III has filed a bill amending the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, otherwise known as Republic Act 9165, which he principally authored, and proposing the creation of the Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority to further strengthen the fight against illegal drugs and drug abuse.

The proposed measure seeks to unify the four major programs in the fight against illegal drugs and drug abuse - enforcement, prosecution, prevention and rehabilitation - under a single government agency to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its mandate.

"The law, as presently formulated, needs retrofitting, so to speak, like any structure or machine in constant use for 23 years now," the Minority Leader said. "Supervision of enforcement activities is desirable to map out policies for more effective anti-illegal drugs campaigns."

Sotto reiterated that the war against illegal drugs and drug abuse has failed to adopt a holistic approach, while prevention and rehabilitation - which are equally important - have not been fully implemented by the concerned government agencies, particularly the Department of Education and Department of Health.

"It is the goal of every nation and generation to have peace and order to bring out security, harmony and economic stability. All these so we may achieve a drug-free Philippines for the future generations. There is no best time to cure this social illness than now." Sotto concluded.

Access SB 190 here:

