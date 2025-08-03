MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 3 - Press ReleaseAugust 3, 2025

Senator Bong Go continues Senate health committee chairmanship, vows sustained push for improved, accessible healthcare services especially for the poor

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go will continue to serve as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health in the 20th Congress, reaffirming his long-standing advocacy to strengthen the country's healthcare system and ensure that no Filipino is left behind in accessing essential medical services.

Go underscored that his leadership in the health committee will remain focused on addressing systemic challenges that prevent many Filipinos from receiving timely and affordable care.

"Hindi po natin puwedeng pabayaan ang kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga mahihirap. Patuloy nating ilalapit sa kanila ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," Go stressed.

He emphasized that continuity in health policymaking is essential, especially with the lessons learned from recent public health crises.

"Marami pa tayong kailangang ayusin at palakasin sa ating healthcare system. Kailangan tuluy-tuloy ang reporma para masigurong may sapat na pondo, pasilidad, at medical professionals na handang maglingkod saan mang sulok ng bansa," the senator pointed out.

Go's track record underscores his consistent advocacy for health. He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized one-stop shops designed to help poor patients overcome medical costs.

Today, 167 Malasakit Centers operate nationwide and have already assisted over 17 million Filipinos.

He also worked with fellow legislators, the Department of Health (DOH), under Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units to secure funding for more than 700 Super Health Centers across the country to enhance primary care, consultation, and early detection services in grassroots communities.

Go likewise principally sponsored and was one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring advanced medical care closer to patients in the provinces.

Following his persistent appeals, PhilHealth implemented wide-ranging reforms to expand coverage and ease access to benefits. These include the removal of the 45-day annual limit on hospital stays for members and dependents, expanded benefit packages covering dental services, mental health care, outpatient drug coverage, diagnostic tests such as MRIs and CT scans, medical transportation, assistive devices like wheelchairs and crutches, chemotherapy for cancer patients, treatment for severe cardiac conditions, and rehabilitation services.

Significant improvements were also made to PhilHealth's Z Packages for kidney-related illnesses, including greater support for peritoneal dialysis, kidney transplantation (both living and deceased donor procedures), pediatric dialysis, and comprehensive packages for ischemic heart disease covering emergency intervention to post-surgery rehabilitation.

In the 20th Congress, Go is building on these reforms by filing several measures aimed at further improving access, funding, and the welfare of both patients and health workers. Among these is Senate Bill No. 170, or the PhilHealth ID Health Card bill, which seeks to institutionalize an ID system ensuring that all Filipinos are aware of and can access their PhilHealth benefits.

He also filed SBN 409, which if enacted, institutionalizes the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients program to guarantee funding at the start of every fiscal year for poor patients in all DOH hospitals and specialty centers, while reducing bureaucratic issues and political interference in aid distribution.

Other priority measures he has filed include SBN 172, or the proposed New Medical Technology Law; SBN 406, or the Advanced Nursing Education Program bill; SBN 675, or the New Philippine Midwifery Act; SBN 412, or the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers; and SBN 411, which establishes the Philippine Senior Citizens Hospital and Research Institute.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go assured that he will continue to work closely with colleagues, stakeholders, and local communities to ensure these measures advance and are implemented effectively.

"For my second term, with all sincerity, I will continue to push for pro-poor programs and laws, especially on health. Health is wealth. We must work together to bring quality medical services closer to our people, particularly the poor and indigent patients. Ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," said Go in his proclamation speech.

