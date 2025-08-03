MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 3 - Press ReleaseAugust 3, 2025

Cayetanos join Stars at GMA Gala Night 2025

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano joined many of the country's biggest stars at the GMA Gala Night on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

The event marked two major milestones for the Kapuso network -- its 75th anniversary and the 30th year of Sparkle GMA Artist Center.

Senator Alan attended the event in connection with his award-winning public affairs show "Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda (CIA with BA)" which he co-hosts with Senator Pia Cayetano and talk show icon Boy Abunda.

CIA with BA blends real-life stories with practical legal advice that viewers can apply to everyday life.

Now in its 11th season, the show continues the legacy of the Cayetano siblings' late father, Senator Rene Cayetano, whose legal program "Compañero y Compañera" guided many Filipinos through legal concerns in the 1990s and early 2000s.

At the recent 38th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Television, CIA with BA was named Best Public Affairs Program. Its hosts also received the award for Best Public Affairs Program Host.

Senator Alan expressed his gratitude to viewers for their continued support.

"We try to keep things entertaining, but more importantly, we make sure the show really helps people solve their problems. That's what matters most," he said

CIA with BA airs every Sunday at 11:00 P.M. on GMA 7. Episodes are also available on GMA's official YouTube channel.

Mga Cayetano, nakiisa sa GMA Gala Night 2025

Nakiisa sina Senador Alan Peter Cayetano at City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano sa ilan sa pinakamalalaking bituin sa bansa sa GMA Gala Night nitong Sabado, August 2, 2025.

Ipinagdiwang sa okasyon ang dalawang mahalagang anibersaryo ng Kapuso Network--ang ika-75 taon ng GMA at ang ika-30 anibersaryo ng Sparkle GMA Artist Center.

Dumalo si Senador Alan bilang bahagi ng kanyang public affairs show na "Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda (CIA with BA)." Kasama niya sa award-winning na programa, na nasa 11th season na, sina Senador Pia Cayetano at batikang talk show host na si Boy Abunda.

Handog ng CIA with BA ang mga totoong kwento at legal na payo na magagamit ng mga manonood sa kanilang araw-araw na buhay.

Ipinagpapatuloy nito ang naiambag ng kanilang yumaong ama na si Senador Rene Cayetano sa larangan ng public service media.

Si Senador Rene ang nasa likod ng programang "Compañero y Compañera" noong dekada '90 at unang bahagi ng 2000s, na tumulong sa maraming Pilipino sa kanilang mga legal na problema.

Kamakailan, itinanghal ang CIA with BA bilang Best Public Affairs Program sa 38th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Television. Pinarangalan din ang mga host nito bilang Best Public Affairs Program Host.

Nagpasalamat naman si Senador Alan sa patuloy na suporta ng mga manonood.

"We try to keep things entertaining, but more importantly, we make sure the show really helps people solve their problems. That's what matters most," aniya.

Mapapanood ang CIA with BA tuwing Linggo, 11:00 ng gabi sa GMA 7. Available din ang mga episode sa opisyal na YouTube channel ng GMA.

