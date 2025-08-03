MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 3 - Press ReleaseAugust 3, 2025

Lacson Catches Scammer Seeking Donations for 'Typhoon-Damaged' Orphanage

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Sunday warned the public against scammers seeking donations for victims of recent calamities, including those caused by cyclones and the southwest monsoon.

Lacson caught one such scammer pretending to be former Rep. Josephine Sato and asking for "financial support" to rebuild a "typhoon-damaged orphanage building" in Occidental Mindoro province.

"SCAMMER ON THE LOOSE: This person, misrepresenting himself as ex-Cong Nene Sato contacted the wrong guy when he asked me for financial support to rebuild a 'typhoon damaged orphanage building' in Occidental Mindoro. I have his real identity, even his photo on his SSS ID. GOTCHA, IDIOT!" he said on his X account Sunday morning.

He posted on his X account screenshots of the Viber messages sent to him by the scammer, who used a photo of the former House member in his profile.

The screenshots of the messages indicated the scammer even gave Lacson the "Gcash Donation Drive" number supposedly for the orphanage.

Lacson said he is coordinating with authorities to bring the scammer to justice.

He also said this should prompt the public to be extra careful against such swindlers, especially as those affected by the recent flooding are still recovering.

Lacson, Binuking ang Scammer na Humihingi ng Donasyon Para sa 'Typhoon-Damaged' Orphanage

Nagbabala si Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson nitong Linggo laban sa mga scammer na humihingi ng donasyon para sa mga nasalanta ng kalamidad, kabilang ang epekto ng bagyo at habagat.

Nabuking ni Lacson ang isang scammer na nagpapanggap bilang si dating Rep. Josephine Sato at humihingi ng "financial support" para muling itayo ang isang orphanage sa Occidental Mindoro province.

"SCAMMER ON THE LOOSE: This person, misrepresenting himself as ex-Cong Nene Sato contacted the wrong guy when he asked me for financial support to rebuild a 'typhoon damaged orphanage building' in Occidental Mindoro. I have his real identity, even his photo on his SSS ID. GOTCHA, IDIOT!" ani Lacson sa kanyang X account Linggo ng umaga.

Nai-post din ni Lacson sa kanyang X account ang mga screenshot ng mensahe sa Viber galing sa scammer, na gumamit ng larawan ng dating mambabatas sa kanyang profile.

Sa mga screenshots ni Lacson, makikita na nagbigay pa ang scammer ng "Gcash Donation Drive" number na diumano'y para sa orphanage.

Ani Lacson, nakikipagugnayan na siya sa awtoridad para mahuli ang scammer na ito.

Muling nagpaalala ang mambabatas na mag-ingat ang publiko laban sa mga ganitong manloloko, lalo na at hindi pa naka-recover ang mga nasalanta ng nakaraang sakuna.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.