Eritrea: Members Of 38Th Round Of National Service Depart To Sawa
The second group of members of the 38th round of national service from the Central Region departed today for Sawa to continue their 12th-grade education.
The students are from 22 high schools in the region, with female students comprising 56% of the participants.
The students expressed their readiness to focus on their education during their stay in Sawa and to fulfill their national responsibilities through exemplary performance and conduct.
It is to be recalled that the first group of students from the Central Region departed to Sawa on 30 July.
Students from the Anseba, Gash Barka, Southern, and Northern and Southern Red Sea regions have already departed.
According to the report, out of the 8,000 members of the 37th round of national service from the Central Region who sat for the national school-leaving examination, 33.5% qualified for degree and diploma programs.
