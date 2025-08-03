A Picture-Perfect Moment Could Turn Dangerous

One photo can reveal too much. Let's protect before we post. - Moses Castillo Uncovering truth. Delivering justice

"These images may seem innocent, but they often contain personal details that predators can exploit," Castillo said. "A child's name, school, grade level, or even a visible street sign can be enough for someone with harmful intentions to act."

The FBI recently released a public alert highlighting the dangers of oversharing on social media. Castillo, who has spent decades investigating crimes against children, strongly supports this warning and urges families to prioritize safety over visibility.

Key Safety Tips for Parents:



Avoid posting your child's full name, school name, or grade level

Don't tag locations or use school-related hashtags

Tighten privacy settings on social media platforms

Share photos only with trusted friends and family Teach children about online safety from an early age

"Every online post is a potential breadcrumb for someone looking to harm a child," Castillo added. "Let's celebrate our children's milestones without compromising their safety."

About Moses Castillo

Moses Castillo is a nationally recognized investigator, child advocate, and former LAPD detective with over three decades of experience in law enforcement and victim advocacy. As Chief Investigator for Dordulian Law Group and founder of Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC, he specializes in uncovering truth, protecting the vulnerable, and guiding families through complex legal challenges with empathy and precision.

Throughout his career, Castillo has led high-profile investigations involving crimes against children, earning the trust of families, attorneys, and media outlets alike. His bilingual communication skills and trauma-informed approach make him a powerful ally for victims seeking justice. Whether working behind the scenes or speaking publicly, Castillo remains committed to amplifying awareness, safeguarding communities, and holding perpetrators accountable.

