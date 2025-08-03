A Picture-Perfect Moment Could Turn Dangerous
One photo can reveal too much. Let's protect before we post. - Moses Castillo
"These images may seem innocent, but they often contain personal details that predators can exploit," Castillo said. "A child's name, school, grade level, or even a visible street sign can be enough for someone with harmful intentions to act."
The FBI recently released a public alert highlighting the dangers of oversharing on social media. Castillo, who has spent decades investigating crimes against children, strongly supports this warning and urges families to prioritize safety over visibility.
Key Safety Tips for Parents:
-
Avoid posting your child's full name, school name, or grade level
Don't tag locations or use school-related hashtags
Tighten privacy settings on social media platforms
Share photos only with trusted friends and family
Teach children about online safety from an early age
"Every online post is a potential breadcrumb for someone looking to harm a child," Castillo added. "Let's celebrate our children's milestones without compromising their safety."
For interviews or further comment, please contact Moses Castillo directly.
About Moses Castillo
Moses Castillo is a nationally recognized investigator, child advocate, and former LAPD detective with over three decades of experience in law enforcement and victim advocacy. As Chief Investigator for Dordulian Law Group and founder of Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC, he specializes in uncovering truth, protecting the vulnerable, and guiding families through complex legal challenges with empathy and precision.
Throughout his career, Castillo has led high-profile investigations involving crimes against children, earning the trust of families, attorneys, and media outlets alike. His bilingual communication skills and trauma-informed approach make him a powerful ally for victims seeking justice. Whether working behind the scenes or speaking publicly, Castillo remains committed to amplifying awareness, safeguarding communities, and holding perpetrators accountable.
Contact: Moses Castillo
Chief Investigator, Dordulian Law Group
Founder, Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 714-599-2233
SOURCE Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
