U-19 & U22 Asian Boxing C'ships: Bhawna Sharma, Yatri Patel Reach Semis, Assured Of Medals (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, Aug 3 (IANS) Bhawna Sharma and Yatri Patel were assured of a medal after registering dominating wins over their respective opponents in the quarterfinals of the U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in the Thai capital on Sunday.

In the women's 48kg quarterfinals, Bhawna eased past Vietnam's Ngoc Linh Chi Ngo, while Yatri punched her way to the last four stage with a confident showing against Keerththana Uthayakumar of Sri Lanka in the women's 57kg bout, each securing a unanimous victory.

Meanwhile, Tanu tried her best to secure another medal for India but fell short against local hope Natnicha Chongprongklang in the women's 54kg quarterfinals.

Earlier in the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025, India's Shivam and Mausam Suhag registered contrasting victories to advance in their respective weight categories on Sunday.

In the men's 55kg category, Shivam dominated all three rounds against Turkmenistan's Bezirgen Annayev to earn a unanimous verdict.

Later, Mausam showed resilience under pressure from Kazakhstan's Nurkabyluly Mukhit in the 65 kg category to carve out a 3:2 win.

However, the Indian contingent could not make it a perfect day in the U19 age group as Shubham suffered a 0:5 loss against Kazakhstan's Tortubek Adilet in the 60kg bout. Three Indian boxers will also be in action in the U22 age group later in the day.

The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships, which are being held simultaneously, provide India's rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some of Asia's toughest opponents. India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers - 20 in each age group - with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.